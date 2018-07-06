Image caption Val McDermid will appear at the festival in Ullapool in September

Best-selling Scottish crime writer Val McDermid is to appear at this year's Loopallu music festival in Ullapool.

She will appear at an event run in conjunction with Ullapool Book Festival.

Taking place on 28 and 29 September, Loopallu's music line-up will include Alabama 3, The Bluetones and British Sea Power.

Broadcaster and musician, Mark Radcliffe, is also bringing his new electronica act UNE to the festival.

Image copyright Emma Gibbs Image caption Mark Radcliffe is returning to Loopallu with electronica act UNE

Radcliffe has made regularly appearances at Loopallu over the years.

The organisers had feared 2017's 13th Loopallu would be the event's last because it could no longer use its usual site.

But, following support from the festival's fans, it was held at a new venue, Ullapool's pier, last year.