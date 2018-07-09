The man sharing his bathroom with a wasp

Image copyright Ben Dolphin Image caption The wasp constructed its nest in a hole in a window frame

A conservationist has shared a short film he made of a wasp constructing a nest in his bathroom in the hope of improving the insects' reputation.

The mason wasp has built the nest in Ben Dolphin's accommodation at National Trust for Scotland's Mar Lodge while working in the Cairngorms.

Fife-based Mr Dolphin said the wasp later filled the nest with insects it had caught, before laying an egg.

Once the larvae hatches it will have a ready supply of food before flying off.

Image copyright Ben Dolphin Image caption The wasp busy inside its nest

The solitary mason wasp constructed its nest in a socket hole in the frame of the bathroom's window.

Mr Dolphin, who is president of Ramblers Scotland, said insects were often seen as "villains" and he hoped to help change perceptions of them.