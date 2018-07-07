Image copyright Balintore Fire Station Image caption Firefighters have been tackling the flames through the night

Crews are tackling a wildfire at a tree plantation in Sutherland.

Firefighters were called at about 00:04 on Saturday morning to attend the blaze at Ben Bhraggie close to the Duke of Sutherland monument near Golspie.

Dozens of firefighters, two appliances and two wildfire units battled overnight to bring the fire under control.

Police Scotland are working with Scottish Fire and Rescue and say there may be temporary road restrictions.

Balintore Fire Station tweeted pictures of the incident, saying: "A long and challenging shift with the main power lines for the far north of Scotland being engulfed by the smoke and flames.

"Great work by all involved in keeping everyone safe and well."

Crews remained at the scene on Saturday morning with the public advised to avoid the area.