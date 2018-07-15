Highlands & Islands

Lorry wrecked in fire on Highland road

  • 15 July 2018
Lorry fire

A heavy goods vehicle has been wrecked in an early morning blaze in the Highlands.

Firefighters were called to the incident on the A9 at Daviot, south of Inverness, shortly after 01:00.

They found the lorry ablaze in a lay-by on the northbound carriageway.

Breathing apparatus and jets were used to extinguish the blaze. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

