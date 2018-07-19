First power from Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm
- 19 July 2018
The first electricity has been generated from the the £2.6bn Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm in the Moray Firth.
One of the first of 84 turbines to be installed for the scheme, by a specialist "ship-on-legs" called Pacific Orca, was involved.
Once completed, the Beatrice Offshore Windfarm Ltd (Bowl) project will be capable of providing enough electricity for up to 450,000 homes.
It is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2019.