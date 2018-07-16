Image copyright MCA Image caption A coastguard image showing the rescue of the fisherman

A fisherman who fell overboard while working on a Scottish loch was rescued by his crewmates and the crew of a nearby boat.

The alarm was raised at about 10:30 after the man fell into the waters of Loch Hourn off the Isle of Skye.

Stornoway Coastguard helicopter and the Mallaig RNLI lifeboat were immediately sent to the scene.

Nearby vessels were also asked for help and the crew of another fishing boat "raced to the scene".

Working with the overboard fisherman's crewmates, the other crew used a life ring to haul the man out of the water.

Image copyright MCA Image caption The rescue was captured on a camera on the Stornoway Coastguard helicopter

The man was winched onboard the coastguard helicopter and taken to Broadford landing site in Skye where he was transferred into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

James Instance, duty controller for HM Coastguard, said the fisherman's crew-mates were well prepared and equipped for an emergency, including having kit that provided rescuers with their location.

He said: "This was an incredible rescue captured on film.

"This incident happened so quickly but the crew did all the right things by sending a distress beacon alert and informing the coastguard on their VHF Radio.

"Thankfully a nearby vessel was on scene very quickly once the alarm was raised.

"We're pleased that in this situation the crew were able to take action by recovering the man from the water. We wish him a speedy recovery."