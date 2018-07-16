Highlands & Islands

Walker dies in Highland mountain fall

  • 16 July 2018
Carn Mor Dearg Image copyright Walter Baxter/Geograph
Image caption The man was walking on Carn Mor Dearg when he fell

A man has died after he fell while hill walking on one of Scotland's highest mountains.

The 58-year-old was injured on Carn Mor Dearg in Lochaber at about 12:35 on Monday.

Members of the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and a Coastguard rescue helicopter were sent to assist but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said his next of kin have been told, and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Carn Mor Dearg, which is close to Fort William, has an elevation of 1,223 metres, making it Scotland's eighth highest mountain.

