Walker dies in Highland mountain fall

A man has died after he fell while hill walking on one of Scotland's highest mountains.

The 58-year-old was injured on Carn Mor Dearg in Lochaber at about 12:35 on Monday.

Members of the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and a Coastguard rescue helicopter were sent to assist but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said his next of kin have been told, and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Carn Mor Dearg, which is close to Fort William, has an elevation of 1,223 metres, making it Scotland's eighth highest mountain.