Round the world cyclist Jenny Graham reaches Mongolia
- 17 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A cyclist from Inverness is a quarter of the way around the world in her bid to set a new world record for solo navigation of the globe in 110 days.
Jenny Graham, 38, is a month into her attempt which involves riding 18,000 miles (28,968 km) across 15 countries, unsupported, carrying all her kit.
She started out from Berlin in Germany and went on to cross Russia in 23 days.
She had covered 5,126 miles (8,249 km) by the time she rode into Khongor, Mongolia.