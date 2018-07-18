Highlands & Islands

Cargo ship aground off Caithness coast

  • 18 July 2018
Cargo ship aground Image copyright Karen Munro
Image caption The Priscilla got into difficulty early on Wednesday

A cargo ship has run aground on the Pentland Skerries between Orkney and the Caithness coast.

The Priscilla got into difficulty at 03:30.

Thurso RNLI is at the scene and a tug, Green Isle, has been making attempts to refloat the cargo ship.

