Cargo ship aground off Caithness coast
- 18 July 2018
A cargo ship has run aground on the Pentland Skerries between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
The Priscilla got into difficulty at 03:30.
Thurso RNLI is at the scene and a tug, Green Isle, has been making attempts to refloat the cargo ship.