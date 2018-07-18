Hebridean Celtic Festival in the Isle of Lewis opens
- 18 July 2018
The Hebridean Celtic Festival has opened in Stornoway in Lewis.
Running until 21 July, the event's headline acts include Deacon Blue, The Fratellis, Eddi Reader and Roddy Woomble.
Other acts performing at HebCelt include Niteworks, Dante, TRIP and Country singer Martha L Healy.
Deacon Blue's appearance will form part of a tour celebrating their 30 year-long career.