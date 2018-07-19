Image caption An All Under One Banner event was held in Glasgow in May

What is expected to be one of the largest rallies to be held in Inverness is due to take place later this month.

Thousands of Scottish independence supporters are to take part in the All Under One Banner event, one of a series being held across Scotland.

Tens of thousands of people marched through Glasgow in May.

Highland Council has released information on temporary road and street closures in Inverness during the rally through the city on 28 July.

The closures, which include of Ardross Terrance and Culduthel Road, will run from between 13:00 and 14:45.