Highlands & Islands

Serious road accident near Garve in Wester Ross

  • 19 July 2018

Emergency services have been dealing with a serious road accident in Wester Ross.

The accident happened just after 15:00 on the A835 just north of its junction with the A832 at Corrieshalloch Gorge.

There are no details at this stage of injuries, or vehicles involved.

Police Scotland have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.

