Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption Golden retrievers at at Guisachan, near Tomich

The 150th anniversary of the founding of the golden retriever has been celebrated at the breed's ancestral home in the Highlands.

The breed was created at Tomich near Glen Affric in the 1800s by landowner Dudley Marjoribanks, also known as Lord Tweedmouth.

Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption The breed is 150 years old this year

He crossed a wavy-coated retriever called Nous with Belle, a Tweed water spaniel, on his Guisachan Estate.

The Golden Retriever Club of Scotland organised this week's mass gathering of the golden retrievers and their owners.

Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption Who's a good boy or girl? All of them, probably

Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption The dogs' owners taking their chance to picture the mass gathering

Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX

All images copyright.