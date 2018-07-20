Image copyright Getty Images

The organisers of a foodbank network across the Highlands has appealed for more donations after stocks have run low due to the school summer holidays.

Blythswood Care's Highland Foodbank has seen an increased demand with children not having access to free school meals.

The charity added that summer was also not traditionally a time when people think about making donations.

It has been making appeals on social media for tinned and dried foods.

The network includes sites in Inverness, Nairn and Easter Ross.

People who are referred to the foodbanks receive a three-day package of three meals per person.

The Highland Foodbank is part of The Trussell Trust's UK-wide network of foodbanks.

In November last year, the trust said the use of food banks in Scotland had risen by 20% in the last year.

The charity said the record 76,764 three-day emergency food supply packs were given to people in need in the first half of 2017.

It called for urgent action to improve the system of Universal Credit (UC).

The Department for Work and Pensions said reasons for food bank use were complex and it would be misleading to link it to one issue such as UC.

The trust said research indicated issues with a benefit payment represent the biggest cause of referrals to a food bank in Scotland, accounting for about 42% of cases.