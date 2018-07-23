A driver who died following a head-on crash in the Highlands at the weekend has been named by police

Graham Short, 73, was driving a Ford Focus when the crash happened on the A832, near Munlochy in the Black Isle on Saturday morning.

Mr Short, from the Muir of Ord area, was declared dead at the scene.

The 57-year-old driver of the other vehicle, a Mitsubishi Shogun towing a horse trailer, was treated in hospital but was not badly hurt.

Sgt Chris Murray said anyone with information about the collision should contact the road policing unit in Dingwall.

He added: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Short's family and friends at this very sad time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are grateful to the members of the public who have assisted us already."