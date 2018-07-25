Attempt to save deer trapped in creel frame on Rum
A red deer has died on Rum after getting trapped in a piece of fishing gear while foraging on a sea shore.
The three-year-old hind, known to the Rum Deer Research project as Henna, is the latest casualty among the island's herd to marine pollution.
Last year, two stags died after becoming tangled in rope and another stag was photographed with rope and other debris in its antlers.
A research team member spotted Henna struggling in the sea.
A rescue was attempted but the deer could not be revived.
The metal creel frame involved was one piece of tonnes of pollution that washes up on Rum's shores, the project said.
The island's population of red deer have been the subject of scientific research since the 1950s.
Researchers study the animals to better understand their behaviour and the effects of climate change on deer.