Image copyright PA Image caption The Canadian company has taken over the BiFab yards

The new owners of three Scottish fabrication yards have met trade union officials to discuss how contracts might be won for the sites.

There have been redundancies at the Bifab yards in Fife and Lewis.

The new owners, Canadian company DF Barnes, said earlier this month it was working tirelessly to secure new engineering work.

GMB Scotland and Unite said they were "satisfied" the firm was determined to do this.

Following meetings in Canada, the unions also said they remained optimistic about the future of the yards.

They also called on renewable energy developers planning wind farms in Scotland to have the turbines manufactured at Scottish sites.