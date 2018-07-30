Image caption Support suggested included payments to encourage the keeping of small cattle herds

A new report has made recommendations on how support for crofters could be improved.

Prepared for the industry's regulator, the Crofting Commission, it said there was evidence that only a minority of people were maintaining crofts.

The report said adjustments to financial support already offered could encourage more people to enter and stay in the industry.

These include payments to encourage the keeping of small cattle herds.

And also to support for at least small amounts of crop-growing to "increase diversity" of crofts "ecologically and economically".

The report also said affordable extra help, such as advice on grants and loans, should be made available to common grazings committees, young and new entrants as well as more established crofters.

Gwyn Jones, of the European Forum on Nature Conservation and Pastoralism, prepared the report.

According to the Crofting Commission, there are about 20,500 crofts of which almost 14,900 are tenanted and the remainder are owned.

The commission oversees six crofting constituencies.

They are East Highlands, Orkney and Caithness, Shetland, South West Highlands, West Highlands and Western Isles.