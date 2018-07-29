Body of woman, 32, found in house
- 29 July 2018
Police are investigating after a 32-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Strathspey in the Highlands.
Officers were called to the house in the village of Nethy Bridge at about 10:30 on Saturday when concerns were raised about the woman's welfare.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 32-year-old female was sadly found dead within the address.
"Inquiries are currently ongoing and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."