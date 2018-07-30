Image copyright John Allan/Geograph

The operators of Inverness Airport have asked whether the site's name should be changed to Inverness Loch Ness Airport.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) is running a public online poll on the suggested name change.

The airport is at Dalcross and about 10 miles (16km) from Inverness and 15 miles (26km) from Loch Ness.

In 2015, a petition was organised in support of an idea to change the airport's name to Loch Ness International to help boost tourism.

A Hial spokesperson said: "The idea of including Loch Ness in the name of Inverness Airport has been raised in the past and we thought it would be interesting to gauge the response from the public.

"At this stage there are no plans to take the idea further than asking people their thoughts."