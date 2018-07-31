Image copyright Murdo MacSween

An image of actor Christopher Eccleston's with one of his biggest fans has gone viral on social media.

Martin MacSween travelled from his home in the Western Isles to the London Film and Comic Con, where Eccleston was among the star guests.

His brother Murdo tweeted the picture with the message: "Anyone who knows my brother Martin will know how huge a thing this is for him."

The Twitter post has had more than 1,200 retweets and 14,200 likes.

Martin has been a fan of Eccleston since 2005, and followed his career through shows such as Doctor Who, Fortitude and The Leftovers.

Murdo tweeted: "He met Christopher Eccleston.

"He's delighted and completely on cloud nine."