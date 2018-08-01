Image caption Paloma Faith is among the headline acts at this year's Belladrum music festival

Thousands of people are expected to attend two major events taking place at nearby sites in the Highlands this week.

The Black Isle Show is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday in Muir of Ord.

The Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival is held near Beauly on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Black Isle Show has up to 30,000 visitors over its two days, while Bella, whose stars this year include Paloma Faith attracts up to 20,000.

Police Scotland said roads in the area will be busy.