Image copyright Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Image caption The decommissioning of the Beatrice field could be completed by 2032

A draft programme has been published for the decommissioning of the the Beatrice oil field in the Moray Firth.

The field is about 13 miles (22km) off the Caithness coast.

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Ltd's draft programme covers the removal of four oil installations, two wind turbines, eight pipelines and three power cables.

The field was discovered in September 1976 and production began on a test basis in September 1981. Production ended at the site in March 2015.

Under the draft plan, the decommissioning project is scheduled to be completed by 2030-32.

In the past, the Ministry of Defence had an interest in using the complex as a military training facility, but decided not to pursue the idea further.