Image copyright Peter Jolly Northpix Image caption The games were held as part of the Mey Highland Games in the Highlands

The first ever Invictus-style Highland Games have been held.

Para athletes and wounded armed forces personnel from the UK, US, Australia and France competed in the event held as part of the Mey Highland Games.

Invictus Games, Royal British Legion Scotland and Highland Council were among organisations that supported the new games in Mey, near John O' Groats.

Prince Charles is chieftain of the Mey Games, which were first held to mark the late Queen Mother's 70th birthday.

Para athletes from across the world took part

The new event was held as part of Mey Highland Games

The Invictus Games is an international event, created by Prince Harry, in which wounded armed forces personnel compete in sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and indoor rowing.

Saturday's Mey Games also saw the launch of a new initiative involving the prince's charity, The Prince's Foundation, aimed at encouraging more young people to take up Highlands Games sports.

It will see some pupils at Farr Secondary School, Thurso High School and Wick High School receive tuition in "heavy" events such as tossing the caber, tug-o-war, hammer-throwing and weight-throwing.

High Life Highland and the Scottish Highland Games Association are helping run the initiative.