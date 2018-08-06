Heart beats: Music acts wow Belladrum crowds
- 6 August 2018
The 15th Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival has taken place near Beauly in the Highlands.
Thousands of people attended the music event's Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances. The acts included Fun Lovin' Criminals, Amy Macdonald, Paloma Faith, Gerry Cinnamon and Primal Scream.
The Charlatans, Beth Orton, Niteworks, Tide Lines also performed.
Photographer Paul Campbell captured the weekend's action.
All images are copyrighted.