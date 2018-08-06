Man dies on visit to river in Wester Ross
- 6 August 2018
A man has died while on the Dundonnell River in Wester Ross.
The 35-year-old was understood to have been gorge walking when he went into the river at about 15:00 on Sunday.
Police, Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team, firefighters, coastguard personnel and a coastguard helicopter were involved in a rescue effort.
Police Scotland said the man's body was found and recovered from the river.