Thousands more properties than originally planned have been given access to superfast broadband through the latest Digital Scotland roll-out.

The 25,000 properties include homes and businesses in Tomintoul in Moray.

The latest work by Digital Scotland, a led by Highlands and Islands Enterprise, should also see some coverage in seven new exchange areas.

These are Kilchenzie and Kilninver in Argyll and Bute and Glendale, Torridon and Waternish in the Highlands.

Machrie in North Ayrshire and Great Bernera in the Western Isles will also benefit.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the roll-out to the 25,000 more properties during a visit to Tomintoul Discovery Centre, which is owned by the Tomintoul and Glenlivet Development Trust

She said: "The £146m project has passed its original targets and is providing opportunities for businesses and communities across the region to transform the way they work.

"We will build on this success and our Reaching 100% programme, backed by £600m, will deliver superfast broadband access to every home and business in Scotland by the end of 2021 - the only part of the UK to do so."