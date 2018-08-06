Image caption Police said the vast majority of festival-goers enjoyed Bella without incident

Six arrests, mostly for disorder offences, were made during the weekend's Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, Police Scotland has said.

A total of 23 seizures of personal quantities of drugs were also made at the event near Beauly.

Five people will also be reported in connection with drink-driving offences.

Police Scotland said there were "very low levels of crime" reported during Bella, and thanked the vast majority of the revellers for their good behaviour.

Bella was held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and drew a crowd of about 20,000 people.

Police Scotland's event commander Ch Insp Bob Mackay said: "We were very pleased to support the organisers of Belladrum once again to deliver a safe and friendly festival.

"I would like to pass on our thanks to the vast majority of festival goers who helped make the event memorable for the right reasons."

He added: "It is disappointing that a number of drivers chose to get behind the wheel again while still under the influence.

"The dangers are well documented and nobody should attempt to drive if you are still feeling the effects of the night before."