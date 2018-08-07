Image copyright Raasay Distillery Image caption Four varieties of barley are involved in the new trial on Raasay

Barley is being cultivated again on Raasay after the grain crop was successfully grown on island for the first time in 40 years last year.

Raasay Distillery is working with Peter Martin, of the University of the Highlands and Islands, and local farmer Andrew Gillies on the new trial.

Four varieties are being cultivated, including Icelandic Iskria.

The aim of the trials is to find a barley that could be used to make single malt at the distillery.

The other varieties in the second trial are Golden Promise, a UK malting barley, also Anneli from Sweden and Norwegian variety Brage.