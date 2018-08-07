Image caption Duncan Hutchison is aiming to row home to his village in the west Highlands

A Scottish amateur rower has reached the halfway point in his bid to cross the North Atlantic two months after his handmade boat was lost in a storm.

Duncan Hutchison was rescued by the US Coast Guard off New Jersey in June.

His boat, carrying all his belongings, was adrift before washing up on beach, allowing him to resume his solo 3,000-mile (4,828 km) adventure.

Mr Hutchison, who spent three years building his wooden boat, is aiming to reach his home in Lochinver.

Image copyright Jenny Graham Image caption Jenny Graham has reached Australia in her bid cycle across 15 countries

Meanwhile, another adventurer from the Highlands is nearing the halfway stage in her attempt to set a new world record for solo navigation of the globe in 110 days.

Cyclist Jenny Graham's bid involves riding 18,000 miles (28,968 km) across 15 countries, unsupported, carrying all her kit.

The 38-year-old started out from Berlin in Germany in June and is now in Australia.

Image copyright Duncan Hutchison Image caption Mr Hutchison spent three years building the boat for his adventure