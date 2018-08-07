Image copyright NetworkRail Scotland Image caption Five passengers and two crew on the train escaped injury

Rain and a rapid thaw of snow caused a landslip that derailed a train in the Highlands, investigators have said.

Hundreds of tonnes of mud and stone slid down from a hillside on to the track between Lochailort and Glenfinnan just before 07:00 on 22 January.

The five passengers and two crew on board escaped injury.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said a protective fence installed to trap rocks was "overwhelmed" by the landslip.

The leading coach of the two-car train derailed before coming to a halt embedded in landslip debris.

Some diesel fuel escaped from the damaged train and was carried by flowing water into a drainage channel, the RAIB said.

Investigators said that due to the inaccessibility of the site, pollution control measures were not put in place until later the following day, and by this time some diesel fuel had entered nearby Loch Eilt.

Image copyright Networkrail Scotland Image caption The accident happened following a rapid thaw of snow

The RAIB found that Network Rail's processes for managing landslip risk did not take account of the hazard caused by rapidly melting snow.

But it added that it was unlikely that a greater understanding of snowmelt risk would have avoided the accident, but it could avoid or mitigate an accident in other circumstances.

It has recommended to Network Rail to promote the development of weather forecasting processes to take account of risk due to snowmelt and ground thaw.

The RAIB has also made one learning point concerning the importance of having effective and verified arrangements in place for responding to environmental emergencies in remote and inaccessible areas.