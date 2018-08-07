Image copyright John Allan/Geograph Image caption Urras an Taighe Mhòir hopes to preserve the building as a community asset

A community group on the Isle of Lewis has proposed buying a building that served as the shore station for Flannan Isles lighthouse keepers.

Urras an Taighe Mhòir has been awarded almost £18,000 to pay for a feasibility and technical study of its plans for the site in Breascleate.

The group hopes to preserve the building as a community asset.

The Flannan Isles lighthouse is known for the mysterious disappearance of three keepers in December 1900.

A search of the lighthouse, on the isles off Lewis, found an untouched meal on the table, a toppled chair and two sets of oilskins missing.

The third was hanging on its usual hook.

Upstairs, a canary was starving on its perch and the lighthouse log and work notes for two days were on a slate.

There was no trace of the men, Thomas Marshall, James Ducat and Donald McArthur, and it was assumed they had been blown over cliffs, or drowned attempting to rescue equipment in bad weather.

The tragedy inspired Keepers, a film made in Galloway and starring Gerard Butler.

Urras an Taighe Mhòir hopes the study will be the first step in the process of purchasing the shore station.