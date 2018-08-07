Image copyright Hugh Harrop/Shetland Wildlife Image caption Atlantic white-sided dolphins in Shetland

Dozens of orcas off Shetland and a humpback whale doing a barrel roll near Aberdeen were among sightings made during a UK-wide survey.

A fin whale and a pod of five long-finned pilot whales were spotted in deep waters near North Rona in the Western Isles.

The animals are in the first results of the Sea Watch Foundation's 2018 National Whale and Dolphin Watch.

More than 80 individual orcas were recorded off Lerwick, Shetland.

Pods of up to five of the animals were also seen around Orkney.

Image caption Orcas were seen from Orkney and Shetland

Bottlenose dolphins were recorded in the Moray Firth, a stronghold for the species, and seen from Angus and Fife.

Common dolphins have been observed around the isles of Skye and Lewis and also off Lochinver in the north west Highlands.

Atlantic white-sided dolphins were recorded in Shetland.

The survey was done between 28 July and 5 August.