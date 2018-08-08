Serious crash shuts A87 road in Skye
A three-car crash has closed the A87 in Skye in both directions.
The accident happened a mile north of the Sligachan Hotel.
An air ambulance has been sent to the scene.
There are no details at this stage of casualties.