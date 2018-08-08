Image copyright CalMac Image caption The ferry got into difficulty in the Minch

Caledonian MacBrayne's passenger ferry MV Loch Seaforth has been affected by a power outage while travelling between Ullapool and Stornoway in Lewis.

The problem was with the main engine cooling systems.

Limited power was achieved from one engine allowing the ferry, which has 343 people on board, to continue its journey to Stornoway.

RNLI lifeboats from Stornoway and Lochinver are escorting the ship to the port.

A CalMac spokesman said: "The MV Loch Seaforth is now making her way steadily towards Stornoway and will arrive in approximately two hours.

"Once she has arrived in port we will undertake a full assessment."

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said an emergency towing vessel was also headed for the Loch Seaforth as a precaution.

Western Isles council, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said it was monitoring the situation.