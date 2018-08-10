Image copyright Google Image caption The new route runs between Fort Augustus and Inverness

Work has been completed on a new walking route between Inverness and Fort Augustus on the south side of Loch Ness.

The project to lay out the 35 mile (56km) long route at a cost of £250,000 began nine years ago.

The Scottish government, European Union, Highland Council and electricity giant SSE provided funding.

Called the South Loch Ness Trail, it is available to walkers, mountain bikers and horse riders.

VisitInvernessLochNess hopes to launch a major new three-day running/walking/cycling event on the trail in 2020.