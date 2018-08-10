Image copyright Universal Pictures/PA Image caption Scenes for Mary, Queen of Scots starring Saoirse Ronan were filmed in Glen Coe

A Scottish local authority's film unit received a record level of queries about shooting scenes for films, TV and adverts in 2017-18.

The department at Highland Council handled 243 enquiries.

It has reported that the first quarter of 2018-19 had involved 63 enquiries, one short of the figure for the same period last year.

Film scenes to be made in Highlands in the past year include for Mary, Queen of Scots.

The filming in Glen Coe involved Irish-American actress Saoirse Ronan, who plays Mary Stuart, and Scottish actor Jack Lowden, who plays Mary's husband Lord Darnley.

The production also shot scenes in Strathdon in Aberdeenshire Council's area.

Image copyright Entertainment One Image caption Previous years have seen movies including The Big Friendly Giant made in the Highlands

In a report to a meeting of Highland Council's environment, development and infrastructure committee next week, officials said: "Highland continues to be a popular area for the film and television industry to use for productions from commercials through to high end television documentaries or drama and big budget movies."

Previous years have seen scenes shot in the Highlands for Transformers: The Last Knight and Steven Spielberg's adaptation of Roald Dahl's story The Big Friendly Giant.