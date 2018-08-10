Two cars have been involved in a collision on the A86 in the Highlands.

The accident happened at about 11:30 at Moy Lodge in the Loch Laggan area between Laggan and Spean Bridge.

Police Scotland said the collision involved a Nissan Micra and VW Passat.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it freed one person from wreckage. Three fire appliances were sent to the crash.