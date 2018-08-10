Image caption Eve Grant was one of the youngest competitors in her competitions

A 15-year-old girl from Inverness has won three gold medals at the Special Olympics GB in Stirling.

Eve Grant, a pupil at Culloden Academy, won the front crawl, back crawl and relay swimming competitions. She was one of the youngest competitors.

She is among a number of young people from the Highlands competing at the games.

Her father, Nigel, said Highland Disability Sports and her school supported her development as a swimmer.

He said: "From an early age Eve had low muscle tone and swimming has been a great help to her in walking and building stamina.

"Swimming has made her stronger."

Eve said she was "very pleased" by her medal haul and was looking forward to taking them to school after the end of the summer holidays.