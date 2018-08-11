Highlands & Islands

Five injured in two-car crash on A86 between Laggan and Spean Bridge

  • 11 August 2018

Five people, including a child, were injured after a two-car collision on the A86 in the Highlands.

The accident happened at about 11:30 at Moy Lodge in the Loch Laggan area between Laggan and Spean Bridge.

Police Scotland said the collision involved a Nissan Micra and Volkswagen Passat.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it freed one person from wreckage. Three fire appliances were sent to the crash.

Three adults and a child were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and a man with serious injuries was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

No details about his condition have been released.

