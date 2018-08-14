Image copyright Reuters Image caption The subsea cable would be used to export electricity from the Western Isles to the National Grid

A "final needs" case for a subsea cable linking renewable energy projects to the mainland electricity grid has been submitted to regulator Ofgem.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has been planning the interconnector for more than 10 years.

The company has proposed a single 600MW subsea circuit from Arnish in Lewis to Dundonnell in Wester Ross.

The cable would then be connected to SSEN's Beauly substation, near Inverness, via underground cables.

SSEN said it had presented a "comprehensive analysis" of the investment options available to meet "a range of credible future generation scenarios" on the Western Isles.

Developers of large-scale wind farm projects planned for the Western Isles hope to secure energy contracts from the UK government next year.

These schemes would need the interconnector for exporting electricity to the National Grid.

'Still many hurdles'

Dave Gardner, SSEN's director of transmission, said: "Today marks a significant milestone in providing a transmission connection to the Western Isles.

"We believe our proposal represents a robust, economic case for reinforcement and provides the best possible opportunity to unlock the renewable potential of the Western Isles."

He added: "There are still many hurdles to overcome, not least the requirement for sufficient volumes of renewable generation capacity securing a Contracts for Difference contract to underpin the investment case.

"We would like to thank our generation customers and wider stakeholders who have helped inform the development of the needs case and we now look forward to working constructively with Ofgem as they review our submission."