Man buried in Lochaber glen where he went missing
- 14 August 2018
A body recovered by mountain rescuers and police in a Lochaber glen last month has been confirmed as a man who went missing a year ago.
David Munro, 74, regularly camped in Glen Nevis, near Fort William. He was reported missing last August.
Mr Munro's body was found on 8 July.
Police Scotland said: "Mr Munro was buried today in Glen Nevis and his family wish to thank all who were present for their attendance."