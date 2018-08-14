Highlands & Islands

Man buried in Lochaber glen where he went missing

  • 14 August 2018
Glen Nevis Image copyright Steve Fareham/Geograph
Image caption David Munro regularly camped in Glen Nevis, near Fort William

A body recovered by mountain rescuers and police in a Lochaber glen last month has been confirmed as a man who went missing a year ago.

David Munro, 74, regularly camped in Glen Nevis, near Fort William. He was reported missing last August.

Mr Munro's body was found on 8 July.

Police Scotland said: "Mr Munro was buried today in Glen Nevis and his family wish to thank all who were present for their attendance."

