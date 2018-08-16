Image copyright Google Image caption A survey last year suggested there was local support for reopening the station at Evanton

Transport Scotland has encouraged supporters of a plan to reopen a railway station to consider trying again for funding for the project.

Highlands and Islands transport body Hitrans and Highland Council had sought a contribution towards a £25,000 study into the proposal for Evanton.

But the Easter Ross project was among those which did not secure a Local Rail Development Fund grant.

Transport Scotland said another round of funding was being prepared.

A survey of views on Evanton Station reopening was carried out last year.

Almost 800 forms were completed and of these, 72% of people said they would be "very likely" to use a rail service from the village.

Highland councillors said they were disappointed funding was not awarded to help progress the plan, describing the decision as "a blow".

But Transport Scotland said there would be further opportunities to bid for support.

A spokesman said: "We were able to offer 10 Local Rail Development Fund grants and welcomed the high levels of interest from communities interested in seeing rail services developed locally.

"We fully understand those who missed out on this round of funding will be disappointed and so we would urge unsuccessful applicants to contact us for feedback on their submission.

"Timescales for the next round of funding will be announced in the coming weeks."