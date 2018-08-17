Image copyright Google Image caption A pedestrian crossing could be considered for Glenurquhart Road

Roads company Bear Scotland is examining how a stretch of the A82 through Inverness could be made more pedestrian-friendly.

Tomnahurich Street and Glenurquhart Road on the trunk road have "islands" but no controlled crossing.

Labour MSP David Stewart has described the streets as the "most pedestrian-unfriendly" in the Highlands and Islands.

Bear Scotland is to consult the public on proposals for the streets.

A consultation meeting is to be held on 30 August in Inverness where the plans will be discussed.

Eddie Ross, of Bear Scotland, said the options included "building out" pavements to help people see beyond parked cars when crossing the road, and a pedestrian crossing on Glenurquhart Road.