Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Hannah Mackenzie has been described as a well-liked member of her school's community

Tributes have been paid to a teenager who was found dead in Stornoway in the Isle of Lewis on Friday.

Hannah Mackenzie, from Gravir, Lewis, had been reported missing earlier that day.

Dr Frances Murray, rector at the 17-year-old's school, the Nicolson Institute in Stornoway, described her as "vibrant and well-liked".

School staff and other specialists have been offering support to pupils at the school.

'Desperately sad loss'

Dr Murray said: "The Nicolson Institute is in mourning today over the tragic loss of our S6 pupil, Hannah Mackenzie.

"Hannah was a vibrant and well-liked member of our school community who had recently received very good exam results.

"Our thoughts are especially with her parents, her sister, her wider family and her close friends and classmates."

She added: "School staff and other specialists are providing support to pupils at this time as they come to terms with this desperately sad loss."

Hannah's body was found of the grounds of Lews Castle during a search involving police, mountain rescue and coastguard team members and volunteers.