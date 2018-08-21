Man in hospital after 'stabbing' at Scrabster Harbour
A man is in hospital after reportedly being stabbing onboard a fishing boat at a port in Caithness.
Emergency crews were called to a disturbance onboard the trawler Brisca at Scrabster Harbour at about midnight.
Coastguard teams assisted ambulance personnel to take the casualty ashore to a waiting ambulance and on to Caithness General hospital.
His condition is not known. Police Scotland said the vessel was being treated as a crime scene.
The fishing boat crew are currently being looked after at Scrabster's Fisherman's mission.