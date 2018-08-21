Man and woman injured at caravan site in Inverness
A 67-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were injured during a disturbance at Inverness' Longman Caravan Park.
Police Scotland said the two people were treated at the city's Raigmore Hospital, following the incident at about 10:30 on Sunday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also extinguished a vehicle that was found on fire at the same travellers' site.
Police said they were following a positive line of inquiry.
Det Insp Eddie Ross said: "Our initial inquiries suggest that this was a contained incident and there was no wider risk to the public."