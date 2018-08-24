Image copyright Nick Sidle/Heartstone Image caption The exhibition will feature photographs of wildlife in Glen Convinth, near Inverness

Community-led conservation projects in the Scottish Highlands and North America have come together for a new exhibition next month.

Without Frontiers, which is run by voluntary body Heartstone, is forging links with the Cheyenne Nation.

The Scottish project has been exploring the landscape and wildlife of a glen near Inverness, while the Cheyenne has been seeking to protect grizzly bears.

The exhibition will be held at Kiltarlity Village Hall on 1 September.

It will open with greetings delivered in Gaelic and the Cheyenne language and feature photographs of Glen Convinth.

Conrad Fisher, vice president of the Cheyenne Nation, will talk to the event via a video link.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust, Forestry Commission Scotland and the University of the Highlands and Islands will be among the organisations involved.