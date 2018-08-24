Lochaber Mountain Rescue's lost drone found in snow
A mountain rescue team's lost drone has been found after five months under snow, repaired and returned to use in search operations.
Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team's drone disappeared during a search on Ben Nevis last winter.
The team said it had a "squadron" of the machines, which were used to aid with search and rescue work when weather conditions permitted.
One was used this week in a search of 982m (3,221ft) An Gearanach.
However, that search - which was prompted by reports of person using a para sail in difficulty - turned out to be a false alarm with good intent.
It was one of three call-outs this week for Lochaber MRT, which said it had been experiencing a busy year.
The other two incidents involved the rescue of a walker with an injured ankle on Ben Nevis, and another walker who slipped and injured an ankle at Steall Falls.