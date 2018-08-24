Image copyright Google Image caption The motorists were detected speeding near Hilton Primary

Police say 24 drivers were stopped for speeding outside an Inverness school during the pupils' lunch break.

Officers stopped the motorists near Hilton Primary on Thursday.

One of the drivers will be reported to the procurator fiscal, two have received a conditional offer of a fixed penalty notice and rest given warnings.

Speed checks have been ongoing at schools in the city all this week after pupils returned from their summer holidays.

'Technical offence'

Road policing sergeant Gus Murray said: "It is incredibly disappointing to have stopped this many vehicles being driven irresponsibly near a primary school in such a short space of time.

"All motorists need to be persuaded that driving at inappropriate speeds is not a minor, technical offence that everyone commits.

"It is a serious, dangerous and antisocial activity."

He added: "We will continue to carry out enforcement activity near schools to stop those who continue to ignore the dangers."